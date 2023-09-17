Seven Things To Know About Jimmy, Successor Of Late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Nollywood actor, Jimmy Odukoya, has been announced as the successor of the late senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Taiwo Odukoya.

Naija News earlier reported that the church, during service on Sunday, chose Jimmy, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, as the church’s senior pastor.

Making the announcement, Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor, said the late Odukoya confided in the Board of Trustees (BoT) members about the succession plan after his demise.

According to Okpaise, the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

Below are seven things you should know about Jimmy, popularly known for his role in the 2022 movie, ‘Woman King’.

1. Jimmy is the first son of late Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya, who died in the infamous 2005 Sosoliso plane crash.

2. He has two female siblings from his deceased mother and two male siblings from his late stepmother, Nomthi Odukoya, whom his father married in 2010.

3. He had his primary and secondary education in Lagos State, Nigeria, before moving to the United States of America, where he bagged his first degree in Business Administration from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

4. Jimmy earned his ministerial license in early 2009 and was ordained pastor at Fountain of Life Church in 2010.

5. He made his acting debut in the Nollywood industry with the first role in a movie titled ‘Baby Shower’ produced by Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot.

6. Jimmy Odukoya and his wife Kemi got married in London on March 9, 2013, and their union is blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl.

7. Pastor J, as he fondly called, lived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he became active in Greenwood Christian Center under Bishop Gary and Debie McIntosh.