Fountain Of Life Church Announces Jimmy As Late Pastor Odukoya’s Successor

The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), has announced the successor of the late senior pastor of the church, Taiwo Odukoya.

Naija News gathered that the church during service on Sunday chose Jimmy Odukoya, the son of Bimbo and Taiwo Odukoya, as the senior pastor of the church.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who was the former senior pastor of the church died in August 2023, in the United States. He was aged 67.

Odukoya was buried on September 9, in a private ceremony attended by family members and close associates.

Making the announcement, Rotimi Okpaise, a pastor, said the late Odukoya confided in the Board of Trustees (BoT) members about the succession plan after his demise.

According to Okpaise, the BoT unanimously elected Jimmy as the senior pastor and chairperson of the board.

He said, “The board has chosen Saturday, September 30, 2023, as the date of Jimmy’s installation.”

Odukoya died less than two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, died. She died in November 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer.

They were married for 11 years and had two children.

He married Nomthi after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

His union with Bimbo produced three children, including Jimmy — the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie.

In December 2021, the pastor also lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, to cancer.