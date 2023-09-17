‘Sam Larry, Naira Marley Work For You’ – Tonto Dikeh Tackles Sanwo-Olu Over Mohbad’s Death

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has tackled the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his silence on the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that since the sudden death, many people have fingered controversial singer, Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in Mohbad’s demise.

Some people also alleged that Sam Larry is a member of Lagos thugs after photos of him and Sanwo-Olu emerged online.

In a post via Instagram, Tonto Dikeh, who alleged that Sam Larry and Naira Marley work for the Lagos governor, also questioned their job descriptions.

She also criticized Sanwo-Olu for keeping silent while heartbreaking videos of the deceased are making rounds online.

She wrote: “Dearest @jidesanwoolu, Report reaching us says Mr Sam Larry and Mr Marley Work for you??? I/ We wld just like to ask what is their job descriptions?? ALSO YOUR SILENCE ON THIS SPEAKS MORE VOLUME, it’s bursting our ears.

“4months ago you wld have helped us D$g a grav@… That’s the man we want now..We need your help!!! @jidesanwoolu Sir why are you silent. Have your good office not shown you disheartened videos of your alleged workers beating a 27-year-old artist at every given opportunity???

“The fair man pictured with you was seen carrying a cutl@zz to strike @iammohbad in front of people at his own video shoot!!

“I didn’t believe them when I heard they worked for you, I said lie but PROVE THEM/Us WRONG NOW #we need to be careful what we let be photographed @jidesanwooluu”