Mohbad: Show Promoters Agree To Cancel Naira Marley From Events – Samklef

Nigerian music producer cum singer, Samklef, has said show promoters have agreed to cancel controversial singer, Naira Marley from events over alleged involvement in the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry have been accused by Nigerians of being involved in Mohbad’s death following videos showing how the deceased was bullied and harassed before his demise.

In a video shared online, Samklef said justice has begun in the case of Mohbad’s death, as Naira Marley has been cancelled from all shows.

He said the show promoters also agreed to contact politicians to stop them from giving the ‘Yahoo Boy’ crooner any job.

According to Samklef, petitions will be written to all embassies, adding that all videos shared online insinuate that Naira Marley is allegedly involved in the deceased’s death.

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s, management has demanded justice over the sudden demise of the artist.

Naija News reports that the management, who recently confirmed the singer’s death in a statement on his Instagram and X handles on Saturday, disclosed that they are open to cooperating with authorities investigating the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death.

The management also revealed that the singer was in court to retrieve most of his songs and unpaid royalties, which Marlian Music wrongfully held.

They further appreciated the huge support and outpouring of love received from the general populace since the unfortunate incident.