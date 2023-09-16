Mohbad’s Management Demands Justice, Says Late Singer Was In Court Battle With Marlian Music

The management of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has demanded justice over the sudden demise of the artist.

Naija News reports that the management, who recently confirmed the death of the singer in a statement on his Instagram and X handles on Saturday, disclosed that they are open to cooperating with authorities investigating the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death.

The management also revealed that the singer was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties, which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

They further appreciated the huge support and outpouring of love received from the general populace since the unfortunate incident.

The statement reads: “We appreciate the outpouring of love from the General Public following the passing of Mohbad. The circumstances surrounding his death are truly painful, and we are open to providing any cooperation necessary to the authority to carry out any investigations.

“Right now, we are focused on making sure the legacy of Mohbad lives on and he is remembered as he was in his final months; Free, strong and fighting for his future.

“Before his passing Mohbad was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties, which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

“We will continue the fight to retrieve his catalogue and unpaid royalties so that through these, those he left behind, especially his son, Liam Imola, will be provided for. We want justice for Mohbad, and we will appreciate all the support we can get in this fight to retrieve his catalogue from Marlian Music, as this is the justice that Mohbad was working towards.”