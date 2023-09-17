Otti Makes Fresh Vow To LP Chieftain’s Family Killed In Abia

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on Saturday visited the family of a Labour Party chieftain who was beheaded in the state.

Naija News had reported earlier that the Labour Party chieftain, Maduka Zachery, was gruesomely killed by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

A development that attracted a mixed reaction among party members and concerned citizens.

On Saturday, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the slain party chieftain, Governor Otti, regretted the unfortunate incident and urged the bereaved family to take heart.

He said that the deceased was a committed party man, saying that the loss was not just that of the immediate family but of the party and the entire State.

Otti assured that all involved in the killing of the deceased would be brought to book and directed security agents in the State to fish out the culprits.

He said it is not easy to endure such a tragic death, adding that no one could reverse what has happened and prayed to God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the State.

The Governor, who signed the condolence register on arrival was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and his Justice counterpart, Ikechukwu Uwanna, the Second Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, among other top government officials.

Earlier, the Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, also expressed shock over the wicked act, while calling on security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime, Naija News reports.

In the same vein, the former Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah and the Brigade Commander of 14 Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army, Ohafia had also paid condolence visits to the family of the beheaded security Chief of their community.