INEC Releases List Of PVC Collection Centres Ahead Of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday released the list of centres where prospective voters can collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) ahead of the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

Naija News reports the off-season governorship elections in the three states are scheduled to be held on Saturday, 11th November 2023.

According to the statement from INEC on Sunday, registered voters in the 3 States who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to do so.

The electoral umpire added that the PVC collection exercise will end on 9th October.

See the PVC collection centres.

NNPP Writes INEC Over Logo, Cancels Agreement With Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over plans by some individuals to change the party’s logo.

Naija News reports that the crisis-ridden party also wrote to its 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to end the MoU it entered with the Kwankwasiyya group for the 2023 general election.

The letters were written to INEC and Kwankwaso Mr Peter Ogah, the party’s Solicitor, and made available to newsmen last week Wednesday in Lagos State.

The letter to INEC is with the title: “Unauthorized and fraudulent plans to change the NNPP logo and amend the party’s constitution.”

Ogah informed INEC in the letter that its client had informed the firm of a news item that some individuals were taking steps to change the party’s logo and amend its constitution.