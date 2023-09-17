‘Emefiele Tendered Resignation Letter To President Tinubu In August’

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has reportedly resigned from office in August.

According to Reuters, Emefiele who was suspended by President in June, tendered his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

TheCable revealed that Emefiele had earlier submitted the letter to the Department of State Services (DSS), but it was rejected as the law only allows him to submit it to the president.

Following the decision of Emefiele, legal concerns regarding the nomination of Yemi Cardoso as the new governor of CBN have been laid to rest.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday announced Cardoso’s nomination.

The president also nominated four new deputy governors; namely Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala M. Bello.

Upon confirmation by the Senate, Cardoso is expected to serve for a term of five years.

Tinubu on the 9th of June, 2023 suspended Emefiele and asked him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, deputy governor, operations directorate.

The DSS the following day announced that Emefiele was in its custody for “some investigative reasons”.

On July 25, he was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms at a federal high court in Lagos and was granted bail in the sum of N20 million.

The two-count charge was later struck out on August 17 after the federal government withdrew.

However, a fresh 20-count charge was instituted against him over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.

The arraignment has been stalled twice with claims that Emefiele is proposing a plea bargain agreement to which the federal government was disposed.

The agreement required Emefiele to resign as CBN governor and “disgorge” some assets.