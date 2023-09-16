They Never Wanted Akeredolu Back Alive – APC Fires Back At PDP Over Gov’s Relocation To Ibadan

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding a grouse against the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his relocation to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to the APC, it seems the PDP didn’t want the governor to return home alive from Germany, where he went for medical treatment.

On Friday, Naija News reported that the Ondo PDP chided Akeredolu over the decisions he has taken since he returned to Nigeria from his medical trip abroad.

Since his return from his three-month medical leave to Germany to treat himself, Akeredolu has chosen to stay in his Ibadan residence.

In a statement issued on Friday through its state spokesperson, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, the Ondo PDP said the governor has to return to Akure, the state capital, immediately as Ibadan is not the state’s capital city.

The PDP said with Akeredolu governing the state from Oyo, he might have been brought back into the country “to foil an impeachment process.”

In a swift reaction, the APC alleged that the opposition wanted the governor dead. The party said instead of chasing shadows, the PDP should rather engage in constructive criticism.

In a statement on Friday, the Ondo State APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, said even though Akeredolu is living in his Ibadan residence, it has not hampered his abilities because he is attending to state matters the way he ought to.

The APC argued that it doesn’t understand why the PDP would make a fuzz out of the governor’s relocation to Ibadan if it has not affected his capabilities to run state affairs.

It said, “It is unbelievable that the PDP is having a grouse with the location of our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. This is a clear indication that the opposition party never wanted Arakunrin back alive.

“The crux of the matter is that Mr Governor has been attending to state matters, since his arrival the way he ought to, irrespective of location. This is an indisputable reality. I sympathise with the PDP; it is a crisis-ridden political party that is bereft of ideas, and no longer coherent and constructive.”