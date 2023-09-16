‘They Gave Me Liquid Substance To Drink’ – Video Of Late Mohbad Before Passing Emerges

Some officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been fingered to be allegedly involved in the death of singer Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the deceased singer died at the age of 27, stirring a lot of controversies surrounding his sudden demise.

Fans of the late artist have alleged that the deceased’s former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, are involved in the singer’s untimely demise.

However, a new video currently trending on social media showed late Mohbad saying that he was given a table water to drink by officials of the NDLEA without knowing something had been added to it.

He said, they gave him bottled water, and he was the only one who drank it, adding that they hit the butt of a gûn on his head, and they later asked him to go home.

He was heard saying, “They gave him a liquid substance in a plastic bottle(like bottle water) to drink. That he was the only one made to drink it, he said he drank it. After that, he said nothing happened to him.”

Watch the video below: