Senate Speaks On Alleged Plot To Impeach Akpabio

The Senate has denied a media report that some Senators were planning to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio, for allegedly playing the role of a lap dog for President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that a media report on Saturday claimed that some senators are reportedly plotting to impeach Akpabio when lawmakers resume from their two-month annual leave on September 26.

The media report claimed that some senators had already met in Saudi Arabia to conclude the moves, adding that Akpabio had not paid full attention to his colleagues and met the expectations of Nigerians.

But reacting to the report in a statement on Saturday, the Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, described the alleged plot to impeach Akpabio as a ruse and an illusion.

The Senate spokesman stated that the Red Chamber is one united and fraternal family, stressing that the Senate under Akpabio has carried out its legislative and constitutional duties diligently.

Adaramodu said: “Our attention has just been drawn to a syndicated satanic verses in a section of the media, of purported and illusory plots of leadership change in the Senate.

“The Nigerian Senate is one united and fraternal family. This imaginative composition is in the realm of the fake and fallacious story of 100 million per legislator.

“It’s apt to note that the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, has carried out its legislative and constitutional duties diligently.

“Within a span of less than 60 legislative days, the Senate has passed life-enhancing bills and motions. It has screened and confirmed Service Chiefs and Ministers, among others, apart from very essential oversight functions.

“We urge the fifth columnists, who operate undoubtedly outside the Senate, desperate to cause disharmony through media stunts and thus clipping the wings of Nigeria’s democracy, to take caution.

“The Senate should be allowed fresh air to settle down for its national assignments so that the Nigerian project can move forward.

“The media, too, should be discerning not to be used as hand tool to these retailers of fake and bad news.”