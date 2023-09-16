Photos: IGP Issues Directives To Lagos CP Over Mohbad’s Death

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun and Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, on Saturday, deliberated on the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the latest development was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyi Adejobi.

According to the Police spokesman, Egbetokun and Owohunwa had the deliberation at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos.

In the statement via X, Adejobi said the IGP had directed the Lagos CP to deploy the command’s resources to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Mohbad.

He wrote: “IGP and CP Lagos deliberating on the death of Mohbad at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Saturday. The IGP immediately directed CP Lagos to deploy the command’s resources to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter. The IGP promised the CP of adequate support on the case.”

Meanwhile, Mohbad’s management has demanded justice over the sudden demise of the artist.

Naija News reports that the management, who recently confirmed the death of the singer in a statement on his Instagram and X handles on Saturday, disclosed that they are open to cooperating with authorities investigating the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death.

The management also revealed that the singer was in court to retrieve the majority of his songs and unpaid royalties, which were wrongfully held by Marlian Music.

They further appreciated the huge support and outpouring of love received from the general populace since the unfortunate incident.