Peter Obi Expresses Sadness Over 20,000 Deaths In Libya

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the deaths of at least 20,000 lives in a flood disaster in Libya.

In a statement issued via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, Obi said his heart goes out to the government and people of Libya over the sad incident.

The former Governor of Anambra State said the high level of damage brought by the flooding, with the attendant loss of lives is very unsettling.

He also commiserated with the government and people of Libya, especially the city of Derna, which was the hardest hit. He asked God to grant eternal rest to all those who lost their lives to the ugly incident.

Obi wrote: “My heart goes out to the government and people of Libya over the troubling reports of flooding in their country, which is feared to have claimed about 20,000 lives. The high level of damage brought by the flooding, with the attendant loss of lives is very unsettling.

“These are obviously, challenging times for the people of Libya. I sincerely commiserate with the government and people of Libya, especially the city of Derna, which is the hardest hit. May God grant eternal rest to all those who lost their lives to this ugly incident and grant the affected families the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable loss.”