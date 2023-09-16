Mixed Reactions As Rapper Odumodublvck Uses Mc Oluomo As Reference In New Song

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has come under heavy criticism after releasing his highly anticipated single titled ‘MC Oluomo.’

Naija News reports that rapper via his Instagram page on Friday announced the release of the song.

The lyrics read, “Oluomo/ Do you want more or do you want less/ Kilos, bands how many how many/ how many rocks did I trap in the bando? Me sef I don’t know/ How many friends did I put on a kilo.

“Go ask Gustavo/ He go touch you Rico, MC Oluomo/ Me, I don flip their their script oh, MC Oluomo/ How many rocks did I trap in the bando/ Me sef I don’t know.”

The song, however, did not sit well with fans of the rapper who called him out for using such a man with alleged questionable character as reference in his song.

In response the rapper explained via the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), that the song wasn’t about the man but the fighting spirit in the man.

He wrote: ”If Kendrick Lamar used MC Oluomo as a reference point, Nigerians will be on his dick. Its not about the the man but the fighting spirit of the man and his mentality to never go down without a fight.

“The mentality to always leave the battle ground as a winner. Be it in your business or your career

“But trust my people. They must spin in around when they do not understand.Instead of asking questions they jumped into conclusion and you begin to wonder. Where is the Oluomo in them?”

Nigerians react

MC Oluomo, born Musiliu Akinsanya, is the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee.

In 2020, Oluomo spoke of the widespread controversy about his educational background.

He recalled how problems with family members left him struggling to make ends meet during childhood.

“When those who don’t know me meet me, they’ll say they were expecting some huge person or tout that smokes weed because of the type of job I do,” the transport businessman had said in Yoruba.