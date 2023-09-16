Lagos Govt Shifts Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge 

The planned closure of some parts of the Third Mainland Bridge by the Lagos State Government for some repairs has been indefinitely postponed.

The Lagos State government hitherto had planned to close down the bridge for two Sundays for palliative works to be carried out on the bridge, Naija News reports.

On Friday, the Lagos State government announced that the bridge would be closed on 17th and 24th September, 2023, from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. each Sunday.

However, in a fresh development, the Lagos government announced a shift in the closure of the bridge on Saturday.

Giving their reasons, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement, said the postponement was due to heavy downpours experienced in all parts of the metropolis.

The commissioner explained that the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, making it impossible for anything to be done for now.

He assured that a later date which would be subject to weather conditions, would be duly communicated for the palliative works while urging motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.