UAE Visa Restrictions Not Lifted For Nigerians – Official

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that plans are underway to lift the visa ban on Nigerian travellers after 11 months.

Naija News recalls that the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, had earlier this week said that the UAE had lifted its visa ban on Nigerian travellers.

He said the decision was reached on Monday after Tinubu met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Ngelale said that Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines are to “immediately resume flight schedules into and out of Nigeria without any further delay”.

The news created excitement among many people, considering it is a popular destination for thousands of Nigerian tourists and a haven for real estate investors from the country.

However, an official from UAE who spoke to CNN said: “There are no changes on the Nigeria/UAE travel status so far.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Thursday announced that there is no timeframe for resumption of Emirates and Etihad flights.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, noted that there is an ongoing discussion between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on terms of agreement.

Keyamo stated this while speaking during the Aviation Africa Summit in Abuja on Thursday.

Keyamo, giving an update on the visa ban lift, said, “So, we are beginning to work out all the tiny details. I have met with the Emirate before I left UAE, and we are working out the details. We cannot say the time frame. Kicking off an airline operation again on a route does not mean you will go and grab one empty plane sitting in a place.”