Nigeria Needs Strong Voices Like Yours – Peter Obi Tells Chimamanda Adichie On Her Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has celebrated award-winning writer and author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on the occasion of her birthday.

Obi who took to his X platform (formerly Twitter), on Friday said Adichie is the kind of person Nigeria needs.

The former Anambra State Governor while celebrating the achievements of the writer, urged her to remain steadfast and continue to follow the path of sincerity and integrity in life.

Obi wrote: “My Very Dear Sister and Internationally Renowned Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, @ChimamandaReal, I rejoice with and congratulate you today on your birthday anniversary.

“I celebrate the many achievements you have made on the global stage, and especially, for following the path of sincerity and integrity in your life’s journey. Your courageous voice of truth has continued to resonate in our nation and beyond.

“I encourage you to remain steadfast in doing the right thing in all circumstances. As you continue to contribute to the growth, development, peace and progress of our nation through the power of words and ideas, I pray God to grant you many more healthy, fruitful and happy years.

“Strong and resolute voices of truth like yours are what we need to inspire a New Nigeria.”