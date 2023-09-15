Chicago State University Releases Tinubu’s Transcript After Request By Atiku – [See Details]

The Chicago State University has released President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic transcripts.

The documents seen by Naija News on Friday (today) negate the speculations that the former governor of Lagos State did not graduate from the university.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar had requested the varsity to make Tinubu’s academic records available to him as he pushes further his petitions against All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate at the Supreme Court.

The documents, however, released by the Chicago State University showed that Tinubu indeed graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree at the institution.

Below is Tinubu’s Academic Transcripts as released by the Chicago State University

Earlier, the Chicago State University (CSU) released a statement to confirm that President Bola Tinubu attended the university.

The institution also revealed that the former governor of Lagos State graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. CSU’s stand was disclosed in a statement issued by the University to CBS Broadcasting Inc., generally referred to as CBS News.

The school said, “As an educational institution, we are sometimes asked to provide information related to student records.”

The school, however, explained that there is a federal law, known as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, FERPA, which protects the privacy of student records and limits what an institution can make public.

It further stated, “In August 2023, a request was made to the U.S. federal court for the university to provide information related to educational records concerning Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, and a former CSU student.

“The university has confirmed Tinubu attended CSU and graduated in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree. Federal law, however, prevents us from providing any further information without consent or unless allowed to do so via court order.

“CSU is confident in the veracity and integrity of our records regarding Tinubu’s completion of graduation requirements and degree certificate. The university is not a party to the Nigerian legal proceedings that spurred this request, and a U.S. federal judge will determine whether the university will provide further requested information.

“Our response to the request for Tinubu’s academic records has been entirely consistent with our practices, policies and federal law. We would respond in exactly the same manner for any request for any student information by a third party.”