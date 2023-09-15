Sanwo-Olu Carries Out Cabinet Reshuffle

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced minor changes in Cabinet designations.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday to journalists.

The change in designations was announced today at the ongoing 2023 On-boarding retreat programme for State Executive Council and body of Permanent Secretaries.

The retreat is with the theme: Navigating Government Excellence: Role of Leadership in Ensuring A Greater Lagos Rises.

The cabinet changes include:

1. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih formerly Special Adviser, Ministry of Health now Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs)

2. Engr. Abiola Olowu formerly Special Adviser Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, now Special Adviser, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (Office of Mineral Resources).