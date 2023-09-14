UAE Visa Ban: Omo-Agege Reacts As Nigerians Jubilate Over Tinubu’s New Deal

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has joined other Nigerians in commending President Bola Tinubu for his recent deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), especially on the revocation of the Visa Ban on Nigerian citizens.

Naija News reports that the visa ban was placed on Nigerians last year by the UAE but was lifted on Monday following discussions between President Tinubu and the UAE leadership.

The latest development has elicited celebrations among Nigerians, who have showered praises on the Nigerian leader.

Reacting also in a statement released on Wednesday by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege said Tinubu’s meeting with the leadership of the UAE on his way back from the G20 summit in India is commendable.

He said the meeting has restored the mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two countries.

“It takes a bold vision and aggressive diplomacy to revive the important economic relationship between both countries, which will ultimately see the restoration of direct flights and the lifting of the visa ban,” stated Omo-Agege.

He added: “Economic diplomacy is a crucial component of the bid to bring Nigeria’s economy back to the path of growth.

“We need to harness the opportunities inherent in our relationship with major economic centres. That is why President Tinubu’s initiative and success recorded in his meeting with the leadership of the UAE are commendable. It reinforces my confidence and belief in the president that he has the capacity to lead Nigeria out of the present economic doldrum to the path of prosperity.”

According to him, Nigerians would find this an affirmation that they made the right choice in voting for him as our president on February 26.

“The task of rebuilding our economy is a huge one. It requires getting the private sector and the international business community to buy into the project,” the Delta 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, urging all Nigerians who desire a better society to support the Nigerian president.

He added: “Thankfully, our president has succeeded in doing that. With the confidence of the business community in Nigeria’s president and his economic policies, we are on track to becoming a major investment destination once again.”