Police Storm Kidnappers’ Hideout In Anambra, Rescue Victim

One person was reportedly rescued when men of the Nigeria Police Force stormed a hidout of kidnappers in Anambra State on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

In a statement made available to the public on Thursday morning, the State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the operation was carried out by the command’s Anti-Kidnap Squad in connection with local vigilantes.

He said the security operatives acted on an information about the kidnappers hideout and smashed the kidnapping gang at Nnewi Ichi, in the Nnewi-North Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga noted that a kidnapped victim found in the hideout was rescued and conveyed to a hospital at Nnewi for treatment.

“One of the suspected kidnappers was arrested. Operatives recovered one pump-action gun and two locally fabricated hand grenades at the hideout,” Ikenga noted.

While commending the police operatives and the local vigilante team on the collaboration that has been effective against criminal elements, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, asked them to sustain the onslaught until crime is reduced to the barest minimum and people can move around in safety.

Adeoye also commended the Anambra State judiciary for being aware of its responsibility to society.

Naija News reports that the commissioner made these remarks when he was informed that a total of 34 suspects arraigned for cultism and related offences were remanded on the order of the court.

He observed that what has militated efforts to curb crime in the past was the ease with which crime suspects find their way back to society to commit more crimes, even while trials in previous ones were ongoing.

He noted that with the cooperation the command is receiving from critical stakeholders, the war against crime will be won, and Anambra State will soon become an investment destination of choice.