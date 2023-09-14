Jos: We Are Not Beneficiaries Of The N500 Million You Donated – Muslims Cry Out To Remi Tinubu

The Muslim community in Jos, Plateau State has claimed that they were excluded from the beneficiaries of N500 million given to 500 families affected by the sectarian violence in the state.

Naija News recalls that the first lady of the federation, Remi Tinubu had donated N500 million to 500 families affected by communal crises in Plateau state.

Tinubu made the donation to the Governor of Plateau state, Caleb Mutfwang in a ceremony in the government house Rayfield in Jos.

Speaking on the donation, the Muslim Ja’amatu Nasril Islam, (JNI) community said they were not included in the the sharing formula.

In a letter sent to Mutfwang and the first lady, the JNI state secretary Dr. Salim Musa Umar lamented that they did not have any input in the compilation of the list of the beneficiaries of the largesse.

The letter reads, “We learnt that the First Lady and wife of the President Senator Remi Tinubu visited Jos yesterday and was hosted by your humble self.

“That her visit was to sympathize with victims of the recent unfortunate crisis in Mangu, Bokkos, Barikin Ladi, Jos South and Riyom local government areas.

“We note with sadness that the JNI as a critical stakeholder in the peace processes in the state was not invited.

“We also note that the JNI had no input in the list of 500 victims of the crisis despite the fact that we have hundreds of Muslims killed, maimed or displaced as a result of those series of crisis.

“This is truly disheartening and gives room for many speculative theories flying around that your government is not carrying everyone along.

“We believe there must be a mix up or miscommunication somewhere, hence our resolve to write to you hoping to receive clarification and possible amends where necessary.”

JNI said it’s waiting patiently for the response from the governor.