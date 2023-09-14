Tinubu Makes More Fresh Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner / Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA), pending Senate confirmation.

The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023.

Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu holds a Master’s degree in Agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

Naija News recalls that the president had earlier appointed Zacch Adelabu Adedeji as the acting Director-General of the Federal Inland Revenue Revenue.