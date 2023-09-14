Breaking: Police Arrest NURTW President, Baruwa, Others Over Alleged Culpable Homicide

The Abuja Police Command has arrested the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Tajudeen Baruwa and 21 others, including three other national officers.

Naija News learnt that the NURTW leaders are currently being detained by the police in Abuja, and have been charged with alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Baruwa and other leaders of the union were arrested and detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, and subsequently moved to the facility of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as the abattoir, located in Guzape, Abuja.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh who confirmed the development to Punch revealed that the suspects would be charged in court following the conclusion of the police investigation.

Adeh said, “The NURTW President was arrested alongside 21 others. They’re being charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, public disturbance, and conducts likely to cause breach of peace. They’ll be arraigned in court once the investigation is concluded.”

Naija News had earlier reported that there was a clash between two factions of the NURTW on Sapele Crescent, off Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II, Abuja on Tuesday.

There were claims that the clash led to the death of at least one person, while several others were injured.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba earlier confirmed the arrest of 23 male suspects, and recovery of three riffles, following the chaos that engulfed the Garki area of the FCT on Tuesday.