Tottenham’s Richarlison Admits He Needs Psychological Help

Brazilian attacker, Richarlison, has admitted that he would need the services of a psychologist when he returns to England from the international break.

The 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur forward had a poor run during the international break and was left in tears when he was substituted in Brazil’s 5-1 triumph over Bolivia on Saturday.

Before being substituted in the 71st minute against Bolivia, Richarlison blew away a great opportunity.

Also, on Tuesday, he was substituted in the 64th minute in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Peru which goes to show how his relevance in the team is diminishing.

While reacting to why he was crying when he was substituted last weekend, Richarlison said the reaction was a way to “get the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system.”

“That moment of sadness wasn’t about having played badly,” Richarlison told Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

“In my opinion, I didn’t play a bad match in Belem. It was more about getting the things that were happening off the pitch out of my system, which had gotten out of control not because of anything I’d done but because of people close to me.”

Richarlison cost Tottenham Hotspur £60 million when they bought him from Everton last summer, but he has only managed four goals in 40 appearances.

As he is struggling on the pitch, he is also struggling off it as he recently ended his business relationship with his long-term agent Renato Velasco.

“I went through a turbulent time off the pitch during these past five months,” Richarlison said.

“Now things are a bit more stable at home. People who only had their eyes on my money are no longer close to me.

“Things are going to flow now and I’m certain that I will have a good run at Tottenham and will make things happen again.

“I’m going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to strengthen my mind. That’s what it is about, to come back stronger.”