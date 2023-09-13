Tinubu Reacts As Death Toll Hits 6,000 In Libya Devastating Flood

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the catastrophic storm and flooding in Libya that has claimed many lives.

Naija News had reported earlier that no fewer than one hundred and fifty people died following the torrential rainfall from Sunday through Monday in Libya.

It was gathered that the Mediterranean storm swept through eastern Libya during the weekend, destroying buildings and sweeping people away.

Reports, however, emerging on Wednesday (today), revealed that the death toll in the North African country has hit 6,000.

The latest figure was reported by Saadeddin Abdul Wakil, health ministry undersecretary of the Unity Government in Tripoli, one of two rival governments operating in the country.

Also, according to CNN, morgues are full in hospitals that remain out of service despite the desperate need to treat survivors of the disaster.

Reacting to the sad event, President Tinubu, expressed his profound condolence to the country.

The Nigerian leader commiserated with all families who have lost loved ones in this monumental disaster and sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who have been injured during the tragic incident.

Tinubu assured the great people of Libya of Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and goodwill during these trying times.

He added that this disheartening loss of lives, homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure remains a shared grief that further unites the people of both nations.

“Nigeria is ready to provide all necessary support to assist the Libyan people in overcoming this harrowing tragedy,” Tinubu concluded in a statement signed and released on Wednesday through his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.