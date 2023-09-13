Suspected Gun Runner Arrested In Delta

A suspected gun runner, simply identified as Yerakpo, has been apprehended in Delta State over alleged possession of four new locally-made cut-to-size guns.

The Delta State command of the Nigeria Police Force confirmed the arrest of the 35-year-old in a statement signed and issued on Wednesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

According to Edafe, the suspect was arrested by a Police Crack Team from Orerokpe Division, assisted by members of the Aragba Vigilante, during an intensive stop and search operation at Aragba junction along Aghalokpe road in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

Speaking on behalf of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, Edafe said the suspect had concealed the weapons under the seat of his red QLINK Motorcycle with REG.NO: JRT178VH.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was involved in gun running and that one of his accomplices, known as Ose Ogboyen, sent him to deliver the arms to a client popularly known as “Saputu”.

According to the police spokesman, efforts to arrest Ogboyen and Saputu are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a trending video of the security operatives assaulting a man in Kwara State.

Naija News reports that a man had called the attention of the Police Spokesperson to the video via X, alleging that the victim didn’t commit any crime.

According to the man, the Policemen accused the victim of being a ‘Yahoo Boy’ in an attempt to collect money from him.

He wrote: “As seen today in Ilorin. A young man walking by with his girlfriend, and your people parked and grabbed him labelling him a Yahoo boy just to collect, as usual from innocent young guys”

Reacting, Adejobi said he had ordered the Kwara State Police Command to fish out the perpetrators and send them to Abuja.

He wrote: “I have asked the Kwara comm to fish them out and bring them to Abuja. In most cases, we need to take charge of some peculiar cases like this, more so that the men involved are recalcitrant. I have spotted at least 2 offences in this video, and they need to explain to us. Thanks.”