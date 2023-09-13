Police Spokesperson Reacts As Officers Assault Man In Kwara

The Nigerian Police Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to a trending video of the security operatives assaulting a man in Kwara State.

Naija News reports that a man had called the attention of the Police Spokesperson to the video via X, alleging that the victim didn’t commit any crime.

According to the man, the Policemen accused the victim of being a ‘Yahoo Boy’ in an attempt to collect money from him.

He wrote: “As seen today in ilorin. A young man walking by with his girlfriend and your people parked and grabbed him labeling him a yahoo boy just to collect as usual from innocent young guys”

Reacting, Adejobi said he had ordered the Kwara State Police Command to fish out the perpetrators and send them to Abuja.

He wrote: “I have asked the kwara comm to fish them out and bring them to Abuja. In most cases, we need to take charge of some peculiar cases like this, more so that the men involved are recalcitrant. I have spotted at least 2 offences in this video, and they need to explain to us. Thanks.”

In other news, the Bauchi State police command has arrested a 40-year-old man, Ibrahim Umar for allegedly killing two casual workers in Taranka village in Gamawa Local Government Area of the state for ritual purposes.

Umar a resident of Dankunkuru village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, was suspected to have come to Taranka village for charcoal business.

The suspect, in the course of his stay in the village, the two persons went missing.

Residents of the village were said to have suspected Umar of being responsible for their disappearance.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, stated these in a statement made available to journalists in the state on Tuesday.