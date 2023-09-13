Super Falcons’ Ashleigh Plumptre Joins Saudi Club From Leicester City

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre completed her move to Saudi women’s league side Al-Ittihad Ladies earlier today, September 13.

The 25-year-old Nigerian defender who was born in England but chose to represent the Super Falcons in international football, joined the Saudi club on a free transfer.

This means that Ashleigh Plumptre who started her professional career at Notts County in 2014 before she joined American soccer club LA Galaxy OC, will be playing in her fourth professional club this season.

Plumptre joined Leicester City from LA Galaxy OC in 2020. The Super Eagles defender who gained world attention during the 2023 Women’s World Cup played for the English club in 79 games in all competitions.

She left Leicester City at the end of the 2022-2023 season after failing to reach an agreement for a new deal with the club.

In a video Al-Ittihad shared on X to announce the completion of Ashleigh Plumptre’s move, the Nigerian footballer said, “Football for me is about connecting not only with myself but with people around me, whether my teammates or staff.

“Everything I have done in my career so far is about doing something bigger than myself.

“I joined Al Ittihad because of new opportunities on and off the pitch. I’m not here with any expectations; I’m here to be myself.

“I hope that I can learn and take so much from the environment as a football player and, more importantly, as a human being.”