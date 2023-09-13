Kogi Polls: ‘Ododo is Gov Yayaha Bello’s Third Term Agenda’ – ADC’s Abejide

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has been described as a third-term agenda for the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

The claim was made by Ododo’s counterpart in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 11 Kogi governorship election, Leke Abejide.

The Kogi State ADC flag bearer told indigenes of the state in Kwara state on Tuesday that they should ignore the APC candidate because “Ododo is Governor Bello’s third term agenda.”

According to him, “Governor Bello is planning the 3rd term agenda through Ododo’s candidacy. We have it on good authority that Bello has secured an arrangement with Ododo, who will be giving him some percentage of the state allocation after he leaves the office.”

Abejide, while reeling out some of his pledges for the citizens of his state in Kwara State, said ‘‘I will never be ungrateful to you, Kogites. You have suffered so much, and you have endured so much for 8 years. I intend to wipe your tears away.

“I urge you to reject Ododo. Let this election be a movement. Let it go one way. Use your PVC, and use me as a point of contact to drive them away.

“I want to restructure Kogi. The November 11 election is not about party, but who can fix the state, and I will fix Kogi.

“I will open the roads 18 meters wide. If the FG likes, let them reimburse the state or not. My joy will be that my people have good roads to ply.”