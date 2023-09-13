‘It Would Be Betrayal Of My Upbringing’ – Donald Duke Makes Shocking Revelation About Ita-Giwa

Former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, has explained why he ignored the past defamatory comments of former Nigerian senator, Florence Ita-Giwa.

Naija News learnt that Duke, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said responding or attacking Ita-Giwa would be a betrayal of his upbringing, considering their relationship.

The ex-governor revealed he was the contact person when the former senator had a breast implant, liposuction, and cosmetic surgery.

Describing Giwa as his aunty, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said, “On a personal note, I stood in as her person of contact when she did liposuction, breast implant and upliftment, so I consider her somewhat of an aunt, a next of kin.

“It would be a betrayal of my upbringing to be abusive or cast aspersions on such a personage.

“Politics should never be a platform that denigrates the ethos of respect to our elders.”

Speaking on one of the aspersions from Giwa, Duke said he was not poor before he ran for the governor’s office.

He said, “On the issue of me being indigent prior to being elected governor, I needn’t remind her or anyone my pedigree and that I self sponsored my elections even at that time of political uncertainty.

“Recently, she queried my gender, frankly, I’m pleased she’s not in a position to confirm as that would have been sacrilegious, but I am indeed a proud father of 3 biological children.”

Duke also alleged that Giwa is not from Cross River, even though she has represented the state at the national assembly.

He said, “Earlier last year, she scoffed at a meeting I held at my residence to harmonize southern aspirants under the platform of the PDP; she was vexed she was not invited.

“I apologized to her, but made it clear she did not qualify to attend, as 1: She’s not a member of the PDP and 2: although she bears the honorific title of “Eka Iban”, in the strict sense, she’s neither Efik nor of southern Cross River origin. (She’s paternally from Atabong in Akwa Ibom State and maternally from Umuahia in Abia State).”