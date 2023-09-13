Nigeria News
Governor Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolio To Newly Sworn-in Commissioners, Special Advisers In Lagos (Full List)
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assigned portfolios to his newly inaugurated cabinet members who will be working with him during his second term in office.
As earlier reported by Naija News, Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the cabinet members comprising commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday at an event held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.
Below are the new Cabinet members and their portfolios:
Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions
Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education
Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties
Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice
Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development
Hon. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture
Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism
Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment
Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue
Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment
Dr. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)
Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
Mr. Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture
Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure
Mr. Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment
Hon. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)
Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health
Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs
Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing
Mr. Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation
Ms. Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing
Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health
Mr. Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy
Dr. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture
Mr. Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget
Mr. Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology
Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture
Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade, and Investment
Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning
Mr. Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance
Dr. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS
Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement
Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation
Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit
Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation
Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs
Mr Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education