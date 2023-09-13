Governor Sanwo-Olu Assigns Portfolio To Newly Sworn-in Commissioners, Special Advisers In Lagos (Full List)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assigned portfolios to his newly inaugurated cabinet members who will be working with him during his second term in office.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the cabinet members comprising commissioners and special advisers on Wednesday at an event held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Ikeja.

Below are the new Cabinet members and their portfolios:

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pensions

Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education

Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner, Special Duties

Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice

Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Hon. Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs and Culture

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment

Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Revenue

Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce and Investment

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works (to report to the Deputy Governor)

Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Arts and Culture

Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu – Commissioner Waterfront Infrastructure

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment

Hon. Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District (CBD)

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser Health

Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts – Local Government Affairs

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing

Mr. Seun Osiyemi – Commissioner for Transportation

Ms. Barakat Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing

Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Dr. Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser Agriculture

Mr. Mosopefolu George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget

Mr. Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Science and Technology

Ms. Ruth Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture

Mrs. Kaosarat Folashade Ambrose – Commissioner for Industries, Trade, and Investment

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning

Mr. Yomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance

Dr. Jide Babatunde – Special Adviser E-GIS

Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa – Special Adviser Transportation

Dr Mrs Iyabo Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit

Mr Ajigbotafe Akinyemi – Commissioner, Wealth creation

Mr Nurudeen Lanre Yekini-Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs

Mr Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education