Expect Heavy Rainfall, Floods For Three Days In September – Govt Warns Eleven States [Full List]

The Nigerian Government has again, through the National Flood Early Warning Systems (FEWS) Central Hub, Federal Ministry of Environment, predicted that heavy rainfall and flooding may occur in at least eleven states in the next three days.

Barely a week ago, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted heavy rainfalls in parts of Kwara and Niger States within the next few days.

According to NiMet, there would be moderate rainfalls in 20 states.

In the latest publication on Wednesday morning, FEWS, predicted, however, that flooding due to heavy rainfall may happen in at least eleven states between 13th – 17th September, 2023.

The statement reads: “The following locations and their environs are likely to witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding within the period of prediction: 13th – 17th September 2023.

“Kano State: Sumaila,Kunchi, Kebbi State : Argungu, Katsina State: Bindawa, Jibia, Kaita, Katsina, Niger State: Kontagora, Mashegu, New Bussa, Kwara State : Kosubosu, Zamfara State: Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Bauchi State: Bajoga, Darazo, Kirfi, Azare, Jama ‘are., Itas, Misau, Taraba State: Beli, Donga,Lau, Serti, Mutum-Biyu, Yorro, Borno State : Briyel, Biu, Dikwa, Kukawa, Bama, Adamawa State: Ganye, Mubi, Demsa, Jimeta, Mayo Belwa, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Yobe State: Dapchi, Gashua, Geidam, Kanamma, Machina, Potiskum, Gombe State: Nafada Jigawa State : Dutse, Gumel, Gwaram, Miga.”

The statement also warned that due to the rise in the water level of River Benue and River Niger, communities along River Benue and River Niger up to Bayelsa state should kindly take precautionary measures.