Flood Displaced 650,000 Nigerian Children In 7 Years – UNICEF Reveals

Nigeria is now the nation most exposed to the effects of climate change on children worldwide, with 650,000 children having been forced to flee their homes due to flooding, according to UNICEF .

In a statement released commemorating 2023 World Children’s Day (WCD) observed on Tuesday, the organisation detailed that the alarming displacement occurred between 2016 and 2023.

More than 110 million Nigerian children are at risk as a result of rising temperatures, severe storms, floods, and droughts, according to the U.N. Agency.

The National Council on Climate Change’s Director General, Dr. Salisu Dahiru, emphasized how urgently Nigeria must address climate change.

He called for a prompt and all-encompassing strategy that takes into account the needs of marginalized groups, particularly women and children, in both the decision-making and execution stages.

“As one of the countries that suffer the greatest exposure to adverse climate impacts, Nigeria’s response to climate change must be swift and holistic, accounting for the needs of vulnerable people, including children and women, at the decision-making level, as well as in the implementation of the National Climate Change Action Plan,” he said.

The report comes as the nation continues to experience usual flooding in states nationwide.

Naija News recalls that NiMet in September warned that there would be heavy downpours in the coming months.

Story continues below advertisement

Because surface runoff waters have strong undercurrents, NiMet stressed that residents should drive carefully and avoid passing across them.