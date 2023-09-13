Everton Had No Choice But To Sell Alex Iwobi

It was stunning when Everton fans learned that Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi who won the best player of the season award at the club last season was on his way out of the club.

Alex Iwobi played 41 games in all competitions and didn’t miss any Premier League games for the club. In all the games he played, the midfielder scored two goals and provided 9 assists as he helped Everton to escape relegation for the second season in a row.

In his four seasons at the club, the Nigeria international made 123 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring six league goals.

Despite that, reports claimed that Alex Iwobi whose contract at Everton was due to expire next summer didn’t agree to renew it.

Hence, on the deadline day of the 2023 summer transfer window, Everton decided to sell the 27-year-old midfielder to Fulham for a transfer fee worth €25.70 million even though they bought him from Arsenal for €30.40 million in 2019.

Iwobi signed a five-year deal with Fulham which means that he will remain at the club until June 30, 2028.

A publication from a British media outlet, Givemesport, on Tuesday, September 12 claimed that the Nigerian player had to be sold due to Everton’s poor financial situation.

Everton have consistently struggled to remain in the Premier League due to a poor run of games. They are also struggling to finance the club which has pushed the current club owners to put the club up for sale.

“With Everton’s financial situation drastically worsening year on year, something has to change at the top at Goodison Park”, Givemesport wrote.

“The Merseyside club’s difficulties from a money perspective were amplified this summer, with just £2.6m spent on new players in terms of upfront payments, but £45m worth of assets sold, including key man Alex Iwobi on deadline day.”

Recent reports in England claimed that a Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners are on the verge of completing the purchase of the club.

This means that before January, Farhad Moshiri who has been in control of the club since 2016 will cease to be in charge of the club that have failed to win a league game so far this season.