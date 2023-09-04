Alex Iwobi Reveals Calvin Bassey’s Role In His Move To Fulham

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi said his countryman Calvin Bassey joined in convincing him to join Fulham from Everton on the transfer deadline day.

Recall that Alex Iwobi who is recovering from a hamstring injury, signed a five-year deal with Fulham on Friday, September 1 after the club paid Everton €22 million for the Nigeria international.

Iwobi, 27, said Bassey who also joined Fulham this summer would be ecstatic to see him when he returns from national duty because of their talks before agreeing to join the club.

“I spoke to Calvin a lot in the previous week and he told me to hurry up and that they were waiting for me and I am sure he will be excited to see me eventually when he returns from the international break,” Iwobi told Fulham’s official website.

Aside from his countryman, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi has coach Marco Silva to acknowledge for his move from Everton to Fulham.

Silva first signed Iwobi from Arsenal to Everton in 2019. Unfortunately, the coach was sacked three months later.

After signing for Fulham under coach Silva again, Iwobi noted how the coach convinced him to join Fulham by telling him “about the ambitions of the Club”.

He added, “It is the second time he signed me and this is with a charm. He wants to challenge for titles. He gave me confidence when he signed me at Everton and I hope I can repay his faith in me. He believes in my abilities. I can’t wait to work under him again.”

Iwobi played 123 times in the Premier League for Everton during his four seasons with the team, scoring six goals. He was one of the Toffees’ top superstars last season and was awarded Players’ Player of the Season as Everton narrowly escaped relegation.

He is expected to make his debut for Fulham after the international break.