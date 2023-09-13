CAN Cries Out As Bandits Kill 23 Pastors, Shut Down Over 200 Churches In Four Years

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cried out again over the spate of attacks on the church in the last four years in Kaduna State.

The CAN Chairman in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph Hayab, has said in the last four years, bandits have killed about 23 pastors and shut down over 200 churches across the state alone, Naija News gathered.

He said the church had gone through difficult times due to the activities of criminal elements in the state in the last couple of years.

Hayab, during a meeting of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Musa Garba and pastors in the different church denominations from the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state, appealed for a more holistic approach to the issue of insecurity in the state.

He said, “A pastor who was kidnapped on 8th August 2023, told the CAN leadership that there are over 215 Christians abducted by the bandits in Birnin Gwari forest. They are still there, and the pastor told us that the bandits asked him to lead prayers for the 215 Christians while he was in their den.

“We are calling on the CP to look into this issue among many others holistically to build the confidence of the people once again.”

In his response to their appeal, the CP noted that criminality had no religion, therefore, criminals should not be profiled as Christian, Muslim or by their tribes or ethnicity.

He said, “Security is the responsibility of all and not only that of the government. While the government takes the lead in the protection of lives and property, individuals are also expected to play their part, particularly in the area of providing information.

“The meeting was basically to strengthen the relationship between the police and religious leaders and listen to their challenges and together foster possible solutions. The police force under my leadership in the state will do its very best in the discharge of our duties, We should all be our brothers’ keepers.

“Always reach out to security personnel around your communities with prompt information.”