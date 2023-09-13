Cameroon, Namibia Complete List Of Qualified Teams For 2023 AFCON

Cameroon and Namibia are the last teams to book their place in the forthcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be hosted in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Cameroon and Namibia were in Group C of the AFCON qualification round alongside Burundi and Kenya who were disqualified for participating in the qualification round after FIFA suspended the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in February 2022 for “undue interference by a third party”.

Recall that Kenya’s suspension from FIFA was lifted in November 2022, but it was too late for the Harambee Stars to participate in the AFCON qualifiers. They will now have to wait until the qualification round of the 2025 AFCON before they can attempt to play in the tournament again.

The final qualification game in Group C took place on Tuesday night, September 12. Cameroon hosted Burundi at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium and beat their visitors 3-0 to seal their place in the 2023 AFCON.

After a year of suspension from the Cameroonian team, Manchester United goalkeeper, André Onana returned from retirement to keep a clean sheet as Cameroon finished top of the group with 7 points in 4 games.

Namibia’s 1-1 draw away against Cameroon and their 2-1 home win against the Indomitable Lions in March made their 3-2 defeat to Burundi inconsequential as they finished second in the group with 5 points in four games.

Below are all the 24 teams qualified for the 2023 AFCON

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Burkina Faso

4. Cape Verde

5. DR Congo

6. Egypt

7. Equatorial Guinea

8. The Gambia

9. Ghana

10. Guinea

11. Guinea Bissau

12. Mali

13. Mauritania

14. Mozambique

15. Morocco

16. Nigeria

17. Senegal

18. South Africa

19. Tanzania

20. Tunisia

21. Zambia

22. Ivory Coast (Hosts).

23. Cameroon

24. Namibia