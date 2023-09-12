Shehu Sani Reacts As US Govt Plans To Release Documents On Tinubu

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the plans by the United States Government to release documents on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reported that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other law enforcement agencies have announced plans to start turning over approximately 2,500 documents relating to Tinubu in its database.

According to Peoples Gazette, the FBI said it would start releasing the documents effective October, ending at 500 pages per month, according to a new court filing.

The publication noted that the documents set to be released are expected to clarify outstanding questions about when Tinubu entered the U.S., under which name he entered, and all activities he has been involved in ever since.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X page on Tuesday, Sani said the US government that is planning to release documents on Tinubu, is also planning to invite him to New York to ring the NASDAQ bell.

He wrote: “The America that is releasing documents on the President is the same America inviting him to New York to ring the NASDAQ bell. They equally appeased the opposition and pleased the ruling party.”