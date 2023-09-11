CIA, DEA, Others To Release Files On Tinubu

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the State Department have reportedly announced plans to start turning over documents relating to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their databases.

According to Peoples Gazette, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have also stipulated readiness to turn over thousands of pages of Tinubu-related records in the coming weeks.

The publication said for the first time, the files are expected to clarify questions about when the Nigerian president first entered the U.S., under which identity he entered and his encounters with law enforcement ever since.

This comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it would start releasing the documents effective October, ending at 500 pages per month, according to a new court filing.

In a status report docketed on September 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C, the agency said: “FBI has identified a total of approximately 2500 pages potentially responsive to FOIA requests 1553430-00 and 1587544-000.

FBI plans a processing schedule of 500 pages per month, with an initial release anticipated by the end of October 2023.”

The FBI had initially shown reluctance to turn over the documents in line with a freedom of information request first filed in 2022.