Residents Beat Tailor To Death In Lagos

A 22-year-old, identified as Hakeem Mujib was beaten to death by residents in Lagos Island on suspicion of being a spy to armed robbers.

It was gathered that the victim had gone to drop some clothes to a nearby tailor and stopped at his colleague’s residence around 2 am to pass the night.

Mujib was knocking at the gate of his friend’s compound when occcupants of the building accused him of being a spy, saying the person he mentioned as his friend does not live in the building.

The residents then descended on Mujib beating him to death. They claimed that he could be a spy to armed robbers.

A source also told Street journal that the victim’s appeal to his assailants that he was an apprentice on an errand for his boss fell on deaf ears, as they beat him with dangerous weapons till he died.

Residents from adjoining buildings, who heard the deceased, reportedly rushed to his rescue, but his assailants prevented them from gaining entrance.

His lifeless body was dumped at the gate of the building, while perpetrators of the act took to their heels before members of the Community Development Association (CDA) could get there.

Operatives of the state police command evacuated the body, taking it to the mortuary after the matter was later reported at the station.