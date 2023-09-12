Popular Skitmaker Cries Out Over Blackmailer’s Threat To Leak S3x Tape

Popular Nigerian skitmaker cum content creator, Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has cried out over a threat to release his s3x tape.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal made headlines after her s3x tape surfaced on social media.

In a post via his X handle, Cater Efe said a blackmailer threatened to leak his bedroom video.

The ‘Machala’ crooner said he decided to notify the public before the blackmailer releases the private video.

He wrote, “I am here to publicly announce that I am being blackmailed. And that my sex tape will be released soon.

“I am just here to let everyone know before it’s out.”

Meanwhile, Moyo Lawal, has broken silence on her viral leaked s3x tape, which flooded social media.

Naija News reports that the curvy thespian, in a statement via her Instagram page on Sunday, revealed the man in the video was an ex-fiance she wanted to marry.

Moyo said the s3x tape was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution breached her boundaries.

The movie star stated that the incident affected her so much, considering she had chosen to celibate for years and refused to date anyone.

She also appreciated everyone who had reached out to her since the nude video was leaked online.