Peter Obi’s Supporters Calling For Coup Are Gullible, Ignorant – Fani-Kayode

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that supporters of Peter Obi, who are popularly known as Obidients, calling for the military takeover of power in Nigeria are naive, gullible, and ignorant.

Fani-Kayode said this on Monday in a post via his verified X handle, a few days after the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu

He said most of the youths, who are millennials, are busy fantasising and toying with the idea of a military coup in the country and indulging in illusions because they have not seen the impact of a military coup in the country.

He said: “They do not know anything about the frightful dangers of military rule or the vicious, oppressive, draconian, repressive, reactionary, bloodthirsty and inherently unaccountable and unjust nature of military Governments.

“They were not born when the June 12th struggle took place in 1993 and they know nothing about the series of bloody military interventions and coups that took place from Major Kaduna Nzeogwu’s January 15th 1966 mutiny (with all its attendant bloodshed) right up until 1999 when General Abdulsalami Abubakar, finally relinquished power and handed it over to the democratically-elected Government of President Olusegun Obasanjo.”

Speaking on coups currently being experienced in the Republic of Niger and Gabon, Fani-Kayode said African leaders who take pleasure in rigging elections, tormenting and crushing the citizens, imposing corrupt officials, persecuting and incarcerating members of the opposition, make military takeover of power, rebellion and insurrection inevitable in their countries.

He said, “Simply put, no matter who your senior military commanders are, whether the old or the new and no matter how many times you sack, retire, redeploy or change them, when you are an illegitimate, depraved and evil leader who crushes, murders, persecutes and incarcerates members of the opposition and who rigs elections, refuses to leave power, torments the people and imposes a corrupt, bloodthirsty and blood-lusting dictatorship and dynasty of barbarism and tyranny on his nation, coups, mutiny, rebellion, revolution and insurrection become inevitable: it is only a question of time.

“The great Mexican revolutionary and courageous hero, Emiliano Zapata said ‘if there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the Government.’

“This sentiment is what we see playing out in the hearts and minds of most Africans today: no justice for the people and no peace for the Government.”