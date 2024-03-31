Obidients Are Happy About Naira Crash, Wants Tinubu’s Government To Fail – Bayo Onanuga

Advertisement

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga has alleged that Obidents, the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, desperately want the government of President Bola Tinubu to fail.

Making this allegation during a podcast session with renowned broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye, the presidential spokesman further detailed that Obidients were happy when the country’s currency crashed against the dollar.

Naija News reports that Onanuga wondered why supporters of Peter Obi were suggesting that he won the presidential election after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that the Labour Party candidate emerged in third place at the poll behind Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “Of course, it is very clear unless people are not acceptive, up till now, some are still writing that Bola Tinubu stole the presidency, and some people are saying that the man who came third actually won the election, and they are very unapologetic about that.

“How could somebody who came third how could he have won that election? You can even see when they were talking about the naira, some people were just happy that the naira was going downhill, and you can trace them, people who are saying so are members of the Obidient movement,”

When asked if he believed the Obidient movement wanted the Tinubu government to fail, Onanuga said, “Of course, it is clear.”