Obi Never Comments When The Government Does Anything Good, Focuses Only On Bad News – Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, never commends the government when it does something good.

Making this comment during a podcast session with broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye, the presidential spokesman lamented that Obi was always very quick to tweet when it was about something bad.

Naija News reports that Onanuga claimed that Peter Obi and his supporters’ actions were a deliberate attempt to denigrate the government and paint it all black at all times.

He said, “Even Peter Obi himself, read his tweets, when the government has done something good, he will never comment about it, but when it is bad news, quickly he will tweet, so you can see a deliberate attempt to denigrate this government, to paint it black all the time that he (Tinubu) is not doing well, he is a failure and I’ve said it is so early to even say so.”

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has reacted to the constant attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

In a post via his official X handle on Monday, Dalung called out the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bola Onanuga; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; and the former spokesman to the Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, over their attacks and vilification of Obi.

Dalung said the manner in which the three men always attack Obi in every post shows that President Tinubu snatched the LP flagbearer’s mandate, but he cannot run away with it.

He wrote: “The manner @renoomokri , @aonanuga1956 & the new @officialABAT convert @BwalaDaniel attack & vilified @PeterObi in every statement or post made in the media space has convinced me beyond reasonable doubt that their principal snatched his mandate but he cannot run away with it.”