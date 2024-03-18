Dalung Calls Out Onanuga, Omokri, Bwala Over Attacks On Peter Obi

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has reacted to the constant attacks on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

In a post via his official X handle on Monday, Dalung called out the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bola Onanuga; former presidential aide, Reno Omokri; and the former spokesman to the Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, over their attacks and vilification of Obi.

Dalung said the manner in which the three men always attack Obi in every post shows that President Tinubu snatched the LP flagbearer’s mandate but he cannot run away with it.

He wrote: “The manner @renoomokri , @aonanuga1956 & the new @officialABAT convert @BwalaDaniel attack & vilified @PeterObi in every statement or post made in the media space has convinced me beyond reasonable doubt that their principal snatched his mandate but he cannot run away with it.”

Alleged Padding: Peter Obi Calls For Total Review Of 2024 Budget

Meanwhile, Obi has called for a total review of the 2024 Nigerian budget.

Obi made the call in a statement on Monday via his account on the X platform in which he urged both the executive and legislative arms of government to review the budget in order to protect its integrity.

The former Governor of Anambra State said his call is based on the controversies which have trailed the 2024 budget.