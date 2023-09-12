Just In: Wike Swear In Mandate Secretaries [Full List]

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday swore in mandate secretaries.

Top government officials, guests and well-wishers are witnessing the swearing-in event.

Naija News reports that the appointees were sworn-in at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appointment was made known in a statement issued on Tuesday by the FCT spokesman, Anthony Ogunleye.

The appointees are as follows:

1. Bitrus L. Garki

Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat.

2. Lawan Kolo Geidam

Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

3. Danlami Ihayyo

Secretary, Education.

4. Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe

Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

5. Barrister Salman Dako

Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat.

6. Barrister Chinedum Elechi

Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP.

7. Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah

Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

8. Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir

Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.