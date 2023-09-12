‘He Is Getting The Job Done’ – Deputy Speaker Commends President Tinubu

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu says President Bola Tinubu is already fulfilling promises made to Nigerians during electioneering campaigns.

Kalu submitted that President Tinubu is already taking significant steps towards repositioning the country’s economy and restoring Nigeria back to its glory days.

According to him, Tinubu is the kind of President Nigeria needs at the moment and he has started well.

Speaking against the backdrop of the efforts taken by President Tinubu in resolving the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which resulted in a visa ban for Nigerians, Kalu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Levinus Nwabughiogu said President Tinubu was “walking the talk.”

Naija News recalls the meeting between President Tinubu and his counterpart in the UAE resulted in the lifting of the visa ban imposed on Nigeria in October 2022 by the government of UAE and the return of Etihad and Emirate airlines to the Nigerian route.

Nwabughiogu said the deputy speaker is happy with the move to restore the diplomatic relationship between Nigeria and the UAE and to see businesses that have been affected by the ban restored.

He also applauded the president’s efforts at bringing back old multinational corporations such as Volkswagen Motors to Nigeria, noting that the administration is committed to fixing the country for the good of all and sundry.

Kalu added that the National Assembly is impressed so far and would support the executive in making Nigeria better for the citizens but won’t compromise its oversight functions.

He said: “As a private sector groomed President, the importance of industrialization and increased commerce has been placed on the front burner.

“Attempting to bring Volkswagen back is a step in the right direction especially now that the nation needs more jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

“The road map is clearly spelt out by Mr President and he is following his action plans diligently. Truly, this is the kind of leadership the nation needs at the moment. He is focused. He is deliberate, proactive, and energetic in the pursuit of renewing our hope. Truth be told, there has been fresh air since he emerged.”

“The President is getting the job done. He is not just a coach but also a player in the ring to get the job done. We are impressed with what he is doing so far but it will not stop the parliament from scrutinizing the works of the executive to avoid anyone around the MDAs from sabotaging his effort for national development. So, over-sighting them is critical and we will do that. Generally, he has started well”.