Bimbo Oshin Pays Emotional Tribute To Late husband, Ibironke Two Years After Death

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin has taken to her social media to pen down an emotional tribute to her late husband, Ola Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage two years after his death.

Naija News recalls that the former captain of the Ibadan Golf Club, Dudu Heritage slumped on September 12, 2021 while playing golf in Ibadan. Efforts to resuscitate him proved abortive. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The music promoter, who relocated from the United States to Nigeria, was laid to rest on October 15, 2021 at Eternal Home Cemetery in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Remembering her husband, Bimbo shared a video on Instagram of her husband, attaching Ed Sheeran’s ‘Visiting Hours’ as background song.

The 51-year-old wrote that her heart “shatters” at his absence but that he would always be in their hearts.

My beloved hubby, in a twinkle of an eye, two years are gone! My heart shatters at your absence in my life. My love, I remember you today as always. May the afterlife be kind to you. I know you are watching us from heaven. . HOW I WISH HEAVEN HAS VISITING HOURS. …WE LOVE AND MISS YOU SO MUCH!!! REST ON MY KING❤️❤️💔💔

