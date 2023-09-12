Atiku Felicitates Etsu Nupe On 71st Birthday

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated the renowned traditional ruler in Niger State, Etsu Nupe, HRM Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on his 71st birthday.

Naija News reports that today, September 12, 2023, marked the Bida Emir’s 71st birth anniversary.

Atiku, while celebrating the elite monarch via his X (formerly Twitter), prayed to God to give him good health and fortitude to continue to steer the ship of leadership of the people of Bida and its environs.

He described Etsu Nupe as a beacon of a rich and illustrious cultural heritage.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote: “As the 12th Etsu Nupe, HRM Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, you are more than just a monarch; you are a beacon of a rich and illustrious cultural heritage.

“As you mark the momentous occasion of your 71st birthday and the two-decade milestone of your ascension to the ancestral throne, I, on behalf of my family and team, extend heartfelt congratulations.

“Your reign, illuminated by wisdom and benevolence, has ushered in a season of blessings and prosperity for the Nupe people.

“May the years ahead see you blessed with good health and fortitude so you may continue to steer the ship of leadership, inspiring and nurturing your people with the sagacity for which you are renowned.”